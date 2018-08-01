MOSCOW (AP) — The leak of an alleged Russian hacker’s conversations with a security researcher shows how the glare of publicity is beginning to reveal more about the shadowy group of 12 Russian spies indicted by the FBI last month for targeting the 2016 U.S. election.

The conversations show the hacker hustling for spy tools — a hint of how the Russian military intelligence officers who broke into the Democratic National Convention’s email system developed their digital lock picks.

The Associated Press has uncovered other traces of the hackers online, finding references to some of those indicted by the U.S. in academic papers on computing and mathematics, on Russian cybersecurity conference attendee lists or even written into their malicious code.

