Leaked video captured by US Navy shows UFO flying off coast, suddenly diving below water

(WHDH) — United States Navy footage that shows an unidentified flying object in the sky off the coast of California before it appears to suddenly dive below the water was recently obtained and leaked by a documentary filmmaker.

RELATED: What we know about UFOs: How the Pentagon has handled reported sightings, mysterious videos and more

The video, which was shared on Twitter by Jeremy Corbell, shows a spherical shaped object flying above the water off San Diego, The Hill reported. After several minutes, the UFO appears to descend into the ocean.

“It splashed, it splashed!” military officials can be heard saying in the video after the UFO disappears from sight.

The US Navy photographed & filmed “spherical” shaped UFOs & advanced transmedium vehicles; here is some of that footage. Filmed in the Combat Information Center of the USS Omaha / July 15th 2019 / warning area off San Diego @ 11pm PST. No wreckage found. No craft were recovered. pic.twitter.com/tK1YTG8sJ7 — Jeremy Corbell (@JeremyCorbell) May 14, 2021

Cameras on the USS Omaha recorded the video on July 15, 2019, according to Corbell.

No wreckage was ever found and no craft was recovered.

Corbell posted the video on social media before 60 Minutes aired interviews with several Navy pilots who encountered similar situations.

The Pentagon has since started to slowly begin to acknowledge that UFOs are real.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)