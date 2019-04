DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Hazmat crews were called in after a thousand-gallon propane tank started to leak in Boston on Saturday.

Boston firefighters responding to the tank on Clapp Street around 2:15 p.m. successfully shut down the leak.

At approx 2:15 a level 2 response at 50 Clapp St Dor. A 1000 gallon propane tank with an activated relief valve. The tank has been shut down and the BFD Hazmat company with the gas company still on scene monitoring the tank. pic.twitter.com/h1oXwfh7PJ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 13, 2019

