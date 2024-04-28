(WHDH) — Students in New Hampshire are getting some hands-on learning high up in the sky. Kids are now able to put flight lessons toward their graduation credits as part of a program that is encouraging students to learn outside the classroom.

As part of the New Hampshire Department of Education’s Learn Everywhere program, high school students can now get credits at Laconia Flight Academy for two courses, both air and ground trainig.

Mark Donovan, of Laconia Flight Academy said, “This is a chance for high school students to get actual, practical experience in physics and chemistry and meteorology… there’s all these blocks that come together.”

Students can also get credit for martial arts classes. Elements MMA’s Ari Deihim said, “It reaches out to kids who might not fit into that typical mold of organized sports and it gives them a place to feel welcome.”

Learn more: https://www.education.nh.gov/partners/education-outside-the-classroom/learning-everywhere

