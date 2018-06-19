Lebanon, NH police ask for help finding missing man

Shannon White, 41, of Lebanon, New Hampshire. Courtesy Lebanon, New Hampshire Police Department.

LEBANON, N.H. (WHDH) — Lebanon, New Hampshire police are asking for help finding a man who was last seen early Monday morning in Marlboro, Massachusetts.

Shannon White, 41, of Lebanon, was last seen leaving the Hampton Inn in Marlboro in a gray 2014 Honda Accord with a New Hampshire veteran plate HIRUM.

White is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with salt and pepper hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing dark pants a light blue dress shirt.

Anyone with information about White’s whereabouts is urged to call the Lebanon Police Department at 603-448-1212.

