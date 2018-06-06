LeBron James to Boston? Superstar will reportedly speak with Celtics

BOSTON (WHDH) - LeBron James, a longtime rival of the Boston Celtics, will reportedly consider joining the green team when he hits free agency this summer.

The 33-year-old superstar is planning to meet with seven teams and Boston is on his list, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said Wednesday.

“He’s going to have a conversation with Boston,” Smith said while on “First Take.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors are all also in the mix to land James, according to Smith.

Watch the segment in its entirety below:

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)