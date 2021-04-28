CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A mother is praising a Cambridge police officer for his kindness after he went on a bike ride with her 4-year-old son on Sunday.

The boy had asked his mom if they could go over to the police officer who had been sitting in the parking lot.

She took him over to the officer and the boy asked him if he could ride his mom’s bike.

The officer agreed and they road around the parking lot and down a small hill.

“I just wanted to say that I had the best experience with an Officer on Sunday. My son just turned 4 and your officer left a lifetime impression on him! Thank you for your kindness!” she wrote to the police department.

A boy, his🚲 & his new👮🚲friend. ➡️Check out this video shared by a #CambMA mother, who writes, "I just wanted to say that I had the best experience with an Officer on Sunday. My son just turned 4 and your officer left a lifetime impression on him! Thank you for your kindness!" pic.twitter.com/xKAehli9Cw — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) April 27, 2021

