WICHITA, Kan. (WHDH) — A pregnant woman died after her car was struck by a fleeing robbery suspect on Tuesday but her unborn baby survived.

Samantha Russell, 22, was in her car at a stop light in Wichita, Kansas around 5 p.m. when Javan Ervin, 37, went through a red light and crashed into Russell’s vehicle as well as two others, KAKE reported.

She was transported to a medical center, where she was pronounced dead.

Her husband, Brandon, confirmed to the local news station that their baby boy survived and is healthy.

“Sammy was taken from us but left behind the most beautiful gift of life,” he wrote on Facebook. “Samantha was going to be a fantastic mother.”

A GoFundMe page has been created to support the family.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)