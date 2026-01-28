FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Remembering a tragedy that happened 40 years ago.

One that took the lives of seven astronauts, including Christina McAuliffe, the first teacher selected to go to space.

McAuliffe’s mission was to teach students lessons from space. Her message lives on today at her alma mater, Framingham State University.

“She had a women’s studies class at Concord High School, which was something at the time was a little bit radical,” Melissa Edwards said, Executive Director of McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center. “And that she really was committed to getting everyone to understand that they had potential within them — that they could achieve great things.”

That same message inspires a new generation to pursue STEM careers at Framingham State.

Sixth graders from Mills Middle School step into a hands-on space simulation.

“It’s like cool to me because we can learn more about space and what could be on different planets,” Aline Silva said.

Students worked through a series of missions, including searching for signs of life on Mars.

“We are like finding rocks under the thing and my friend is brushing it off using a robot arm and I am recording the data on the computer,” Carolyn Heflin said.

The center, named after McAuliffe, brings space exploration to the classroom just as she once envisioned. Inspiring young minds and teachers too.

“I really did want to be an astronaut when I was growing up,” Maureen Parker said, a STEM Facilitator. “I went to Space Camp in 2007 as a teacher with a hundred other teachers just to experience what the students are experiencing today.”

“What really strikes me is Reagan saying they slipped the surly bonds of Earth to touch the face of God — and that was so very touching — and it stopped us from taking space travel for granted,” Jean Schultz said, STEM Facilitator.

“We owe it to Christa — and the lost Challenger — that we don’t forget these things,” Edwards said.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)