COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A legal analyst says Brian Walshe’s defense team has an opening for a defense against the murder charge he’s facing but the prosecution did an excellent job laying out compelling evidence gathered so far.

7NEWS legal analyst Tom Hoops said he was impressed with the amount of evidence presented in court by the prosecution and admitted the details were “powerful and disturbing.”

Blood evidence, surveillance video, and internet searches showing Brian Walshe allegedly looked for information about how best to dispose of a body are all powerful pieces of the case against him.

“As a juror, after listening to what was said this morning, if someone said she’s not dead, I think my words would be, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me,'” Hoops said.

But a defense attorney could argue Brian Walshe’s internet searches on his son’s iPad about disposing of a body showed panic, and could help him avoid a first-degree murder conviction.

“Did he have premeditation? Or did this just happen in an argument that got out of control?” Hoops asked, noting that the prosecution will likely have more yet uncovered evidence when the case goes to trial.

