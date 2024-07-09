DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - In the case of the Commonwealth v. Karen Read, both sides will now have to start over after Judge Beverly Cannone declared a mistrial in Read’s first trial last week.

With a new trial set to be scheduled soon, 7NEWS spoke with legal expert Tom Hoopes, who said Prosecutor Adam Lally should cut down his witness list.

“Way fewer witnesses and don’t call the ones that hurt you unless you have to,” he said.

Hoopes is a veteran criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor. He said he would not be surprised if newly-suspended State Trooper Michael Proctor, whose vulgar text messages became helpful for the defense, disappears from the Commonwealth’s witness list.

If Proctor doesn’t testify for the prosecution, the defense could still call him as a witness.

“Are you better off popping him up there and letting them tear him up, or are you better off letting them put him up there and then you get to rehabilitate him?” Hoopes said. “That’s a judgment call for them.”

Some less controversial witnesses could also disappear, such as the state trooper who worked on recreating the crash that prosecutors said killed Read’s boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe.

Court observers said Trooper Joe Paul seemed nervous and unsure of himself when he testified.

Hoopes said Lally could easily bring in another accident reconstruction expert.

Prosecutors in Read’s first trial said she hit O’Keefe with her SUV and left him to die outside the Canton home of Brian and Nicole Albert.

The defense claimed Read was framed, saying O’Keefe actually died after a fight inside the Albert home.

While some might find a second degree murder charge far-fetched, Hoopes said he believes that charge will stick in a new trial because O’Keefe was a well-respected police officer.

Hoopes said he believes Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey will not want to upset the law enforcement community.

“Politically, there is a lot of pressure when it’s the death of a police officer from other law enforcement people,” he said. “And they’re going to try this as a second degree case every single time.”

On the defense side of the case, it is impossible but unlikely that attorneys would make a huge change in strategy, potentially letting Read testify in trial number two.

Read previously said she was willing to testify but said she woul;d leave the decision up to her attorneys.

If she does take the stand, she would face a blistering cross examination.

“I can’t see the defense doing anything better than it did before,” Hoopes said. “They did a very good job.”

Read is due back in court on July 22.

With that court date looming, her defense team on Monday filed a motion asking Cannone to dismiss two of the charges against Read, including second degree murder.

Cannone had not ruled on the motion as of Tuesday afternoon.

