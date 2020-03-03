PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The first legal sales of marijuana in Maine are expected in June as the state and municipalities work on issuing licenses.

A state revenue forecasting committee has changed the date it expects the first sales tax revenue from marijuana to arrive from mid-March to mid-June, the Portland Press Herald reported. Applicants for licenses need to receive a conditional state license, get local authorization and return to the state for an active license.

The process can be time-consuming. The state Office of Marijuana Policy said it has received nearly 200 applications and deemed 80 of them complete enough for a regulatory review.

Mainers voted at the polls in 2016 to legalize recreational marijuana. The state already had a longstanding medical marijuana program.

