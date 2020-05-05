Legal Sea Foods suing insurer over coronavirus converage

BOSTON (WHDH) - Legal Sea Foods is suing its insurer, saying the company should cover losses related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Boston-based restaurant chain filed the lawsuit Monday agaisnt Strathmore Insurance company, saying the company’s “all risks” policy covers financial losses after the restaurant — like other eateries — was ordered to close in March because of the pandemic.

“We sent it into the insurance company and they took a look and rejected it right away. We said ‘Maybe it’s not us because it is an all risk policy, and there were no exclusions for a pandemic or a virus,'” said CEO Roger Berkowitz. “So then we got it into the hands of insurance experts, and they said ‘In your particular case, you do have a case because it wasn’t excluded and they did know about it and it was all risk.'”

The chain signed the policy a week and a half before the WHO officially declared a pandemic.

