DENTON, Texas (WHDH) — An expensive pair of glasses gave a legally blind teenager her sight back.

Shea Busby started losing her eyesight two years ago due to the rare disease Stargardt.

She recently learned about special glasses that help people who are legally blind to see clearly; however, they cost $10,000.

Busby created a Crowdfunding campaign to raise the funds.

Donations poured in over a two-week span, allowing her to afford the glasses.

“There were people that just came out of the woodwork,” Busby’s mom said. “Every donation that came in, I’m telling you, I have tears going like crazy because this is the good stuff.”

The heartwarming reaction of Busby trying on the glasses for the first time was caught on camera.

Her face can be seen lighting up as she looks at her parents for the first time in years.

“It hasn’t fully sunk in yet,” she said, “because that’s just kind of a miracle.”

