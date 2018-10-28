‘Legendary’ Brockton football coach remembered for devotion to his team

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The City of Champions lost a champion in his own right this weekend.

The Brockton athletic community suffered a huge loss after former football coach, 87-year-old Armon Colombo, passed away from a heart attack early Sunday morning.

Colombo graduated from the Brockton schools in 1949 and went on to Stonehill College to pursue a liberal arts degree.

His coaching career began in 1955 at Archbishop Williams High School in Braintree.

But his crowning achievement lay in the 20 years he led the Brockton Boxers to victory after victory.

In his first season at BHS, Colombo posted a 3-6 record, and a 9-0 record the following fall.

In 29 years as a coach, Colombo’s record boasted 220 wins against 48 defeats and four ties.

He coached nine undefeated teams at Brockton after having seven undefeated teams at Archbishop Williams, earning him recognition from the national coaches who named him Regional Coach of the Year in 1984.

After two decades at Brockton High, coaching all five of his sons, and leading team after team to Super Bowl victories, Colombo retired in 2002 leaving behind an unrivaled legacy.

In the wake of his passing, Mayor Bill Carpenter tweeted his condolences to the Colombo family saying, “I’m saddened to report that our legendary football coach, Armond Colombo died from a heart attack last night. The City of Champions has lost one of our true Champions!”