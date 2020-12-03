Legendary journalist Carmen Fields celebrated for achievements in broadcast

BOSTON (WHDH) - Journalist Carmen Fields is being celebrated for her achievements as a pioneering Black woman in broadcast media.

During the virtual event, she encouraged students at Roxbury Community College to use their storytelling gifts.

“Write about our people, tell their story. Uou have something glorious to draw upon begging for attention don’t pass it up. Use it,” she said.

Fields produces and hosts the monthly show “Higher Ground” which airs on WHDH.

