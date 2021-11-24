BOSTON (WHDH) - A founding member of the group Run-DMC is working with a local telehealth company to help students struggling with mental health.

Legendary rapper Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, opened up about his own struggles with mental health and said he knows it can impact anyone.

“Long story short, I was an alcoholic, suicidal, metaphysical, spiritual depressed wreck,” he said.

DMC said he fought against getting help for decades before finally getting into rehab and therapy.

“I didn’t know where to get help, I didn’t know I was supposed to get help, I didn’t know it was cool to get help, I didn’t know it was OK to get help,” he said. “And I’m the mighty DMC. The guy who told the world to, ‘walk this way in their Adidas.”

Now, DMC wants to make it easier for others to get help, too.

He recently got involved with a new Boston-based telehealth company called Uwill. The start-up works with colleges around the country to place students with therapists.

“It’s very important that students have instant access when they feel a certain way, or when they feel an emotion,” he said. “And with a therapist, they can relate to.”

Michael London, the founder, and CEO of Uwill said the demand for therapy is higher than ever.

“The need is great. There are a lot of people who are feeling different things right now.,” London said.

He and DMC say they can both relate and are grateful they found help.

“The most powerful thing- the most gangster thing any man, woman, boy, or girl could do for themselves. And that was therapy,” DMC said.

