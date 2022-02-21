The City of Boston on Friday pulled its requirement that patrons and staff of certain indoor spaces show proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

The TD Garden said Saturday it was aligning with the new city policy.

As for the State House, no change. “The public health data shows that we’re ready to take this step in our recovery,” Mayor Michelle Wu said Friday as she joined Boston Public Health Commission Director Dr. Bisola Ojikutu in rolling back the policy.

“This news highlights how much progress we’ve made in our fight against COVID-19 thanks to vaccines & boosters—which have always been our most effective weapon against the pandemic. It’s a win for every Bostonian who’s done their part to keep our communities safe, and we have to keep going.”

On Saturday, TD Garden announced it “will align with the City of Boston and end the requirement for proof of vaccination at TD Garden effective Monday, February 21, 2002.”

The policy was not in place for Monday’s 1 p.m. Boston Bruins game.

House Speaker Ron Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka announced one week ago that the State House will reopen to the public on Tuesday, Feb. 22 with entrants required to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test result.

“With public health data constantly evolving, we will review these requirements on a weekly basis,” Mariano and Spilka said in their brief Feb. 14 reopening announcement.

After not responding all weekend to inquiries about any possible changes in the State House’s policy, communications aides to Spilka and Mariano late Monday each confirmed that no changes are being made.

In a memo to House members and staff late Monday, Mariano chief of staff John Walsh said representatives and staff in compliance with the House’s vaccine requirement adopted in September 2021 will not need to provide proof of vaccination and are encouraged to use Door 10 under the archway to access the building.

“Members not in compliance with the House’s vaccination requirement should utilize the Ashburton Park entrance and be subject to the public entry requirements outlined above,” according to the memo, which Walsh circulated along with a new Bureau of the State House memo outlining the procedures that will guide the process for public entry into the building.

The City of Boston’s requirement to wear masks in indoor public spaces remains in effect.

