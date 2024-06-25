BOSTON (WHDH) - House lawmakers on Beacon Hill are moving to rename the Boston Convention Center after Boston’s former Mayor Thomas Menino.

The move comes as the tenth anniversary of Menino’s death approaches. The name change is a tribute to the former mayor, who is credited with revamping the once-rundown Seaport into what it is today.

“The Seaport that we have right now and the growth of it during the last 10 to 15 years was his vision. It was what he saw and envisioned we could do with that area,” said state Rep. Aaron Michlewitz.

Those house lawmakers are expected to release the economic development bill containing the proposal on Monday.

