BOSTON (WHDH) - Lego has picked a building now under construction off Boylston Street in Boston as the home of its new Americas head office, the LEGO Group announced Monday.

Lego announced plans to move its Americas headquarters to Boston in January, detailing a plan to relocate from its current head office in Enfield, Conn. in phases wrapping up in 2026.

In this week’s update, Lego specifically tapped 1001 Boylston Street at the intersection of Boylston Street, Massachusetts Avenue and Newbury Street as its new office space.

“We’re incredibly excited to be moving to a new location with such a rich history, ideally located in Back Bay, between Boston and Cambridge,” said Skip Kodak, the President of the LEGO Group in the Americas, in a statement.

The new Boston LEGO offices will span more than 100,000 square feet across five floors. The facility, Lego officials said, is being designed “with wellbeing, accessibility and sustainability in mind.”

Lego said its choice of 1001 Boylston Street comes after “an extensive search of Boston” after January’s announcement of plans to relocate from Enfield.

The location, officials said “was strategically chosen to draw upon the region’s diverse talent pool and foster strong relationships with other innovative companies in the area.”

Lego is slated to begin its move to 1001 Boylston Street in mid-2025 before completing the move and closing the Enfield office in 2026.

Beyond Lego and its 100,000 square-feet, the 1001 Boylston Street development will include other space, with a gross floor area over 650,000 square-feet, according to the Boston Planning and Development Agency.

Lego’s Americas headquarters has been located in Enfield since 1975. As of this week, Lego said it has 740 people working out of its Enfield office.

