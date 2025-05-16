BOSTON (WHDH) - The Lego Group cut the ribbon on its new Boston headquarters on Thursday.

The new officers in Back Bay will eventually host more than 800 employees.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey were both on hand to celebrate the opening.

“It’s wonderful news. This is going to bring a lot of jobs to Massachusetts. It’s also an affirmation of who we are and why we attract global companies. Because we are number one for education, for innovation, and I think Lego’s putting their mark right here in Massachusetts and in Boston is a sign of that,” Healey said.

Lego announced in 2023 it was closing its Connecticut headquarters to make the move to Boston. It had been at the previous location for more than 50 years.

