BATON ROUGE, La. (WHDH) — A 15-year-old box turtle who lost his two hind legs can now get around a lot easier thanks to a few Lego pieces.

Sandra Traylor turned to veterinary students and interns at Louisiana State University when her three-legged pet turtle, named Pedro, disappeared from her backyard only to come back with a second leg missing.

Intern Kelly Rockwell came up with the idea to glue Lego pieces underneath the turtle so they could attach wheels and make him mobile again.

The process took a couple of hours but Pedro is now able to get around a lot better.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)