SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lego is looking for two assistant master builders for the company’s new Boston-area Lego Discovery Center opening in April.

The assistant master builders will get to build with Lego, help with Lego creations and teach classes at the new attraction.

“There’s, as you might think, a lot of skill needed with building Lego creations and being able to use pieces in creative ways and build awesome things,” Master Builder Sean Martin recently told 7NEWS.

Martin said ideal candidates should enjoy having fun, meeting kids, teaching classes and working with people.

The job, Martin said, involves “sharing that love of Lego and those awesome building skills with the rest of the world.”

Interested candidates can apply to be an assistant master builder here. Top applicants to the positions will be invited to compete next week in a live building competition at Faneuil Hall.

The Lego Discovery Center will be located at Assembly Row in Somerville. The center is described as an immersive experience with Lego attractions across a more than 43,000 square-foot space. Tickets are on sale here.

