(WHDH) — Lego is trying to prove that toys aren’t just for children with their new “Friends”-inspired collection.

The toy maker teased the block set, featuring beloved characters Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe, on its Twitter account Tuesday.

“Friends” became a hit after debuting on Sept. 22, 1994.

This year marks the show’s 25th anniversary.

The one with LEGO bricks 😉 Coming soon 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/Zb8T1AQXVY — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) August 6, 2019

