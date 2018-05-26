LEICESTER, Mass. (WHDH) – A line cook at a Leicester restaurant raced into action when a woman started choking earlier in the week.

It began like all busy Sundays do at Eller’s Restaurant in Leicester – customers enjoyed their breakfast while lead line cook, Johnny True, was on the grill.

In the dining room, a woman stood up, struggling to breathe. A customer attempted to perform the Heimlich maneuver on the choking woman.

Surveillance video then shows True bolt into view from the kitchen. Responding to calls for help is also part of True’s other job as a firefighter.

“I approached the gentleman rather quickly and was like, ‘Hi, I’m Johnny True. ‘I’m a Leicester firefighter. How can I help?’” True said.

True quickly took over, ultimately saving the woman’s life. “You don’t think, you just do,” he said.

Just like that, True was back in the kitchen.

“I’m shaking I was overwhelmed, and Johnny just went back to work like it was nothing,” a restaurant employee said. “Johnny just went back to work like it was nothing.”

True has worked as a cook at Eller’s for the last four years, and for the last six years as a firefighter.

