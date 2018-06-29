Leicester dispensary poised to become first recreational marijuana shop in state

LEICESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A medical marijuana dispensary in Leicester is poised to become the first licensed recreational marijuana shop in Massachusetts, pending the outcome of a Cannabis Control Commision vote on Monday.

The commission plans to vote on issuing its first retail license to Cultivate, a dispensary that opened in November 2017.

“It is kind of cool to think it’s the first one on the East Coast as well,” Cultivate President Sam Barber said.

Cultivate is fully stocked and ready to open, with cases upon cases filled with marijuana, in addition to a menu that boasts an array of options for customers.

The store will sell many types of marijuana flowers, cannabis-infused drinks, and edibles like brownies and candy.

Barber says all of the shop’s items are grown and produced on site and clearly labeled.

“We actually started everything from the seeds,” he said. “We grow everything right behind this wall, process it, and make our own extract here. We have a full kitchen as well.”

Even if Cultivate is granted a license, it won’t be able to start selling immediately. Under Massachusetts law, the product needs to be tested by an independent lab, but no labs have been granted a license to do so.

Cultivate will be required to fingerprint its staff, pass inspections of its building and track its systems.

Barber says it will be all worth it in the end.

“When I got into this, I was trying to have people take a second look at what they thought was taboo and realize maybe it can be beneficial for me and healthy, rather than a vice,” he said.

