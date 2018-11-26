Leicester officials holding emergency meeting 6 days after first legal sales of recreational pot

LEICESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Leicester are holding an emergency meeting six days after the first legal sales of recreational marijuana in Massachusetts brought an influx of traffic into the town.

The Monday night meeting, called upon by the town’s administrator, will address potential traffic, parking, and public safety concerns.

Since the beginning sales of recreational pot last Tuesday, crowds of customers have gathered outside Cultivate in Leicester.

Dylan Michaels, of Shrewsbury, says he waited in line for six hours to make his purchase.

“I thought it was going to be an hour, two hours,” he said. “Once you’re already here, just kind of wait it out.”

Cultivate is one of two Bay State locations where people can buy recreational marijuana, which means large crowds will continue to gather in the town.

Town leaders plan to meet at 7 p.m.

