LEICESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Leicester police heroically stopped the Grinch from stealing Christmas this year.

The department posted a video on Facebook Tuesday, showing how they arrested the Grinch.

Multiple cruisers and an air wing unit caught the Grinch peeping into a window on Main Street before they successfully took him into custody.

He is being held without bail until after Christmas.

