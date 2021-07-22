LEICESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Leicester police are turning to the public for help in their search for a man who is accused of stealing a TV out of another man’s cart at Walmart earlier this month.

On July 7, a customer purchased an Apple TV and left it in his cart while helping his grandmother purchase her items when the suspect allegedly swiped the valuable merchandise, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Surveillance video shows that the suspect arrived as a passenger in what appears to be a gray Ford F-150.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 508)-892-7010 ext. 2075 or by email at ruthde@leicesterpd.org.

