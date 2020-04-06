Leicester police looking to ID woman accused of spraying Lysol in cashier’s eyes after learning about limit

LEICESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Leicester police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman accused of spraying Lysol in a Walmart cashier’s eyes after learning about a limit on the disinfectant.

On March 27, a cashier informed the suspect that she was trying to buy more Lysol than the amount allotted and the woman responded by spraying the cashier in the eyes, according to police.

The woman then completed her purchase and left in what police say is believed to have been an Uber.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the store to treat the cashier.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Matthew Soojian at (508) 892-7010 ext. 2066 or soojianm@leicesterpd.org.

