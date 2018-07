LEICESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Leicester police are now offering free home drug testing kits to parents.

“Parents ……….Think Your Child Is Using Drugs?? Don’t Know What to Do? …..Get The Answer(s) You Need,” read the message posted on the department’s Facebook page July 4.

The kits can be picked up in the lobby of the police department, “no questions asked.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)