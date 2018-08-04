Leicester police officer rescues injured owl from side of road

LEICESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Leicester police officer is credited with saving an injured owl on Friday while he was on patrol.

Sargeant Alexander Samia saw the bird around 9 a.m. on the side of Huntoon Memorial Highway near Laurel Heights Condominiums, according to a post on the Leicester Police Department’s Facebook page.

The bird has visible injuries on its face and beak.

Samia notified the Leicester Animal Control Officer who responded and transported the owl to Tufts Veterinary Facility in Grafton.

