Leicester police ‘ready and looking forward’ to first day of recreational pot sales

LEICESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The start of recreational marijuana sales in Massachusetts is expected to put pressure on police when retail shops in Northampton and Leicester open to the public on Tuesday.

Leicester Police Chief James Hurley says his department has put together a special operations plan in conjunction with Cultivate Holdings to make sure the opening day of sales goes smoothly.

“It (plan) will address security, parking and traffic and essentially any scenario that should come up,” he told 7News. “We’re ready and looking forward to Tuesday.”

While police have utilized breathalyzers detect drunken drivers for some time, cracking down on motorists operating under the influence of marijuana may prove difficult, according to Hurley.

“We’re still lagging behind on the law enforcement side. There isn’t say a breathalyzer test that we can give,” he said. “We’re going to be looking out for the erratic operators. If they’re located, we’ll give them a roadside assessment.”

Hurley made it clear that there will be no problems if customers simply make their purchases and drive home.

State residents under the age of 21 will not be allowed to purchase marijuana. Customers will also be required to provide a valid driver’s license before entering both shops.

Out-of-state residents are permitted to purchase marijuana under Massachusetts law.

“If you can legally purchase it, you can transport it,” he said. “Once you get to the state line, I can’ t comment on what the laws are in any of our bordering states.”

Massachusetts voters legalized recreational marijuana for adults in November 2016.

