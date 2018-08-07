MONROE, N.C. (AP) — A 9-year-old entrepreneur whose lemonade stand was robbed of $17 by an older boy is getting a business boost from a home-improvement giant.

Union County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Underwood said Tuesday that investigators are still searching for a male teen suspect in the Saturday afternoon stickup.

The young drinks vendor said a teenager pointed a handgun at him while he was at his stand in Monroe, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Charlotte.

A business card that one customer collected from the boy’s lemonade stand states that he also works as a lawn mower and dog walker.

Home-improvement chain Lowe’s gave the boy a new, $1,100 riding lawn mower on Monday. Spokeswoman Sarah Lively says officials at the company’s Charlotte headquarters made the gesture after seeing news reports.

