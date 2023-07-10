BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is warning drivers heading into Boston to be prepared for even more slowdowns as the two-month shutdown of the Sumner Tunnel enters its second week.

Although the first week of the shutdown created some longer drive times for motorists in and around the city, MassDOT officials are reminding drivers that the levels were lower than usual because it was a holiday week. Commuters are being urged to use public transportation whenever possible.

“People are going to be back from the holiday, that’s when you’re going to see most of your heaviest impacts,” MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Glover said.

The nearly 90-year-old tunnel is undergoing a $160 million project to repair its ceiling, pavement and lighting. Drivers are being diverted while the construction project continues through August.

“We’re hoping that people don’t look at the traffic impacts this week and think well it’s not so bad I’m gonna jump on the road next week it’s gonna be much much much worse. Volumes are way way down this week,” Gulliver said.

To ease traffic, the MBTA is offering free or reduced alternatives on the Blue Line, commuter rail and the ferry.

