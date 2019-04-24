LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Reporting a pothole in Leominster could not only fix the problem, it can also land you with a free latte.

City leaders in Leominster are giving away a coupon for a free medium hot or iced latte from Aroma Joe’s Coffee on New Lancaster Road to anyone who reports a pothole on the city streets.

To make a report, call the Department of Public Works at 978-534-7590, ext. 3635.

Coupons can be picked up at the mayor’s office.

