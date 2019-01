LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Leominster Department of Public Works truck flipped over Sunday due to slick road conditions.

Witnesses say the driver was shaken up but OK.

Salt truck in Leominster flipped over. No one was hurt. Leominster director of Public Works thankful it wasn’t worse pic.twitter.com/wjQqn3jZvt — Brandon Gunnoe (@Brandon_Gunnoe) January 20, 2019

