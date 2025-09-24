LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Leominster family, targeted by ICE, is accusing immigration agents of using their young daughter as bait to trap and detain her undocumented parents.

Cell phone video recorded by Edwards Hip Mejia’s wife shows the girl, 5, in their driveway, surrounded by armed federal officers. Her parents can be heard arguing and pleading with the agents from inside their home, but the family said agents refused to bring the girl to the door.

The family’s attorney said ICE agents eventually brought the girl, who is living with autism, to the Leominster police station. Leominster officers later brought her home.

“To me it was very clear from the video they were taunting her in an attempt to draw her out of house using her 5 year old daughter,” said Jacob Geller, the Hip family’s attorney.

ICE disputes the family’s claims. The Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs denied that the agents used the girl as “bait.”

In a post on social media, Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin wrote, “He fled from the car, gave officers the double middle finger, and darted inside his house. He abandoned his 5-year-old daughter in the car.”

“There were a number of officers there. I don’t believe he left her in any endangerment unless ICE wants to admit they were endangering the child,” said Geller.

ICE also claimed Hip Mejia has a criminal record, including charges for domestic abuse. Geller said that stemmed from a one-time fight between the couple, and all charges were dropped.

“They’ve been arrested one time, okay, this is not multiple arrests. It’s one arrest,” said Geller. “Very short list of docket entries and it was dismissed.”

Edwards Hip Mejia was ultimately detained and taken away by ICE last Thursday and is being held in a Plymouth ICE detention facility. His attorneys said they are working to get him released from detention, but said if they are unsuccessful, they will fight to keep him detained at a center in Massachusetts.

Geller said both of his clients are originally from Guatemala, and have been in the country for more than two decades.

Edwards is seeking asylum, and his wife has a pending green card application.

As Geller fights to keep them both in the U.S. for the sake of their three children, he said he’s seen a lot of support from the Leominster community.

“They’re not bad people, they’re good parents, and Edwards is a good husband a good father,” said Geller.

