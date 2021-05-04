Leominster father speaks out after son was injured, truck totaled when wheel came flying over median

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A father spoke out about the terrible moment tires came flying over the median as he and his son traveled down Route 2 Tuesday afternoon.

The tires came off of a tractor-trailer going in the opposite direction and bounced across the median before hitting the pickup truck Joe Jeon and his son were in around 2 p.m., according to state police.

“I saw the two wheels come to me,” Jeon recalled. “So, I can’t turn the wheel, I held it.”

The wheels hit the front of the pickup with such force that it spun off the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Jeon’s 23-year-old son Alex was pinned under the dashboard and his one of his legs was broken.

“I tried to pull my leg out and push the dashboard out,” he said, “After he said I can’t move. I can’t move.”

Firefighters had to cut the roof off of Jeon’s truck to free Alex before rushing him to the hospital where he is to undergo surgery on Wednesday.

Jeon said he believes that if the tires hit his truck head-on, he and his son would likely be dead.

“If I had hit them right in the center of the truck, I would have died today,” he said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer did stop and that driver will likely be cited.

