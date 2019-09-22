Leominster firefighter dies after ATV crash

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Leominster firefighter died after an ATV crash Saturday night, fire officials said.

Randy Pouliot died after an ATV crash near his home in Gardner, Ashburnham, according to the fire department.

Pouliot had been a firefighter in Leominster for 16 years and worked at the Gardner Fire Department beforehand.

“The Leominster Fire Department would like to thank the Firefighters, EMS Personnel and Police Officers who responded to the scene and cared for Randy,” officials posted on the Leominster Fire Department Fackebook page. “Thank you also, to all who have reached out to our members with their condolences.”

