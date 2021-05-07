Leominster firefighters rescue 2 people trapped on balcony of burning building

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - SKY7 HD flew over a fire at an apartment complex in Leominster on Friday during which two people were rescued by ladder as the building went up in flames.

The people were safely brought down from a second-floor balcony on Abbey Road.

Although crews were able to contain the flames, the building was left charred.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

