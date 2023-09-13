Related Video captures moment floodwaters carried car away in Leominster

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - More rain fell on Leominster Wednesday as cleanup efforts continued following severe flash flooding in the area earlier this week.

The rain sent water cascading down already washed out roadways and triggered a flood watch for much of Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island as well as parts of southern New Hampshire.

While storm drains appeared to be handling this latest round of rain Wednesday afternoon, officials said the recovery from more severe flooding on Monday may still take months.

“Still in awe that it happened but Mother Nature wins every time,” one man told 7NEWS.

Floodwaters rose fast in Leominster on Monday, ultimately washing out roads and damaging homes, businesses and city facilities.

First responders from numerous state and local agencies rescued residents from flooded homes. As the sun then rose on Tuesday morning, several roads remained closed in Leominster due to sinkholes and other damage.

Near Hamilton Street, railroad tracks still hung over a washed out culvert on Wednesday.

Asked if he had ever seen anything like the scene before him, one DPW worker responded.

“No,” he said. “Never in my lifetime.”

A total of 11 inches fell over five hours in some places Monday night, prompting a state of emergency declaration from city officials.

On Tuesday night, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey officially announced her own state of emergency declaration aimed at expediting relief efforts in the Leominster area and communities around North Attleboro, which was also hit hard by flooding on Monday.

Within Leominster, Mayor Dean Mazzarella said city schools will open with a two hour delay on Thursday after two days of canceled classes due to flooding.

Mazzarella also said city officials had been able to open up one lane on some previously closed streets as of Wednesday morning.

The process of fully opening streets including Mechanic Street and Hamilton Street, though, could take additional time.

“It could be weeks before we can get those areas open,” Mazzarella said.

While crews worked to clear and repair roads, water was draining slowly in the basement of Advance Auto Parts in Leominster on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, along storm-damaged train tracks, heavy equipment was brought in to support work to restore regular Commuter Rail train service, which has been replaced by shuttle buses for part of the MBTA’s Fitchburg Line in recent days.

“Damage everywhere,” one man told 7NEWS.

Even as recovery efforts continued, evidence of the power of Monday’s rush of water remained.

On Hamilton Street a massive dumpster was seen stuck on its side in a home’s front yard after being carried some distance from a nearby parking lot, under train tracks and across Hamilton Street itself.

On a private road in Leominster near Exchange Street, several families were still stranded Wednesday after the bridge to their neighborhood washed away.

“I heard what sounded like a building collapse and five minutes later, my daughter got me because my other daughter was trying to get here and she went to turn onto the bridge and he had just disappeared,” said resident Eric Morin of the moment the bridge gave way.

—

WATCH: Leominster neighborhood stranded after bridge washes out

—

SKY7-HD captured video of firefighters using a ladder truck to help Morin and other stranded families on Tuesday.

Morin said firefighters brought pizza and water. A day later, on Wednesday, he said firefighters were back in his neighborhood conducting wellness checks.

“They’ve absolutely outstanding,” he said.

While he shared gratitude for first responders, Morin was not so pleased with state and local politicians after Healey toured some devastated areas with Mazzarella on Tuesday but did not make it to Morin’s street.

“Right now, I feel like we’re getting no help,” Morin said.

One other resident who did not want to be identified said he is hoping something is done quickly to restore access to civilization.

Without their bridge, the only current access for Morin and his neighbors’ neighborhood comes by foot through wooded areas and fields leading to Leominster High School.

Moving forward, there is a funding issue surrounding the process of making repairs. The now destroyed bridge was part of a private road. It has been publicly maintained, though, for decades, according to some residents.

7NEWS contacted the mayor’s office with questions about the situation but did not hear back as of Wednesday afternoon.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)