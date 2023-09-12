LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - City officials declared a state of emergency in Leominster Monday night as heavy rains triggered a flash flood that damaged roads, homes, business, and prompted the closure of local schools. The city’s mayor says the light of day is providing an unimaginable amount of damage across the area.

The flash flood emergency declared by the National Weather Service included Leominster, Fitchburg, Lunenburg, Princeton and Sterling as of around 11 p.m. A larger swath of Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire was included under a series of flash flood warnings earlier in the evening.

Leominster received more than 8 inches of rain in a matter of hours Monday night.

Mutual aid from neighboring communities and state agencies responded to hard-hit areas and crews could be seen rescuing residents from their homes using inflatable boats. More than 100 people are at an emergency shelter in the city, Leominster Mayor Dean J. Mazzarella said.

Residents in low-lying areas of the Fall Brook tributary to Fall Brook along Central Street, Fall Brook, and the North Nashua River in Leominster are being urged to evacuate and safely leave the area due to a potential issue at the Barrett Park Pond Dam, MEMA announced Tuesday morning.

Shelter for residents in that area is available at Skyview Middle School.

Mazzarella said he is only aware of minor injuries as a result of the flooding and that officials are still getting a sense of how widespread the damage is.

