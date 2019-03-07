Leominster gas station destroyed after large blaze breaks out in service garage

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of firefighters battled a stubborn blaze that erupted in a service garage and destroyed a Sunoco gas station in Leominster on Thursday morning.

Crews responding to a report of a fire on Main Street in the area of Route 2 found a “major” blaze burning at the gas station, according to the Leominster Police Department.

Video from Sky7 HD showed more than 60 firefighters from several surrounding communities helping to fight the fire as thick black smoke billowed into the air.

Fire Chief Robert Sideleau says a car that mechanics were repairing burst into flames, quickly ravaging the building.

“They were apparently working on a car and the car caught on fire,” he said. “There was reported five people working at the gas station. All of them were accounted for.”

Donna Rabidou, who was at the gas station, says the building was engulfed within in seconds.

“I heard a boom and I looked into the bay, then saw a fire,” she said. “Within seconds, the whole back of the bay was on fire.”

The fire has since been knocked down but motorists are being urged to avoid the area. Exit 32 in Leominster is closed until further notice, according to state police.

Sideleau says the entire gas station will need to be torn down.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

An investigation is ongoing.

