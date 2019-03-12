Leominster High janitor accused of inappropriate behavior with student

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Leominster High School janitor was arraigned Tuesday on several charges in connection with alleged inappropriate behavior with a student, officials say.

Christopher Zayas, 32, of Leominster, faced six charges, including aggravated rape and three counts of indecent assault and battery, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

