Leominster High School janitor accused of inappropriate behavior with student held on $5K bail

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Leominster High School janitor was ordered held Tuesday on $5,000 bail after pleading not guilty to several charges in connection with alleged inappropriate behavior with a student, officials say.

Christopher Zayas, 32, of Leominster, faced six charges, including three counts of aggravated rape and three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

Zayas was ordered to stay away from and have no contact with the victim, have no unsupervised contact with children under 16, report in person to the probation department twice a week, and not leave the state without permission from the probation department.

He is due back in court on April 11.

