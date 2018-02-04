Leominster home goes up in flames, trapping 3 firefighters inside

LEOMINSTER (WHDH) - Officials said a three-story home went up in flames in Leominster and three firefighters were trapped inside for several minutes.

The fire took place at 111 Mechanic Street and officials said three of the rescuers were trapped on the third floor for a several minutes. All three of those firefighters made it out of the home with minor burns and are expected to be OK.

Officials said the back porch was on fire when they arrived on scene, but the flames quickly spread.

Fifteen people were able to escape the home safely.

There is no word on what may have caused the fire at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

