BOSTON (WHDH) - A Leominster man repeatedly punched and kicked the windows of an Orange Line train, causing them to crack late Monday morning, transit police said.

Officers responding to a report of an unknown man who intentionally broke two train windows at State Street Station around 11:10 a.m. began searching for the suspect who fled the train.

An officer on Boylston Street stopped 27-year-old Brian Howard, who was then positively identified as the suspect, according to transit police.

He was taken into custody for malicious destruction of public property and transported to transit police headquarters for booking.

