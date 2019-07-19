Leominster man accused of repeatedly raping young child captured in Illinois

AURORA, Ill. (WHDH) — An accused child rapist from Leominster, who was added to the Massachusetts State Police Most Wanted list last month, was captured Thursday in Illinois, officials announced Friday.

Investigators tracked 31-year-old Zion P. Vazquez to an abandoned house in Aurora and took him into custody without incident around 2 p.m., according to state police.

Vazquez was wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a child under the age of 10 on several occasions over an extended period of time.

Police in Leominster initially obtained a warrant for his arrest in 2013 but officials say Vazques fled when he learned he was the subject of an investigation.

Vazquez has since been taken to the Kane County Adult Justice Center in St. Charles, where he will be arraigned as a fugitive from justice and await rendition to Worcester County to stand trial on the child rape charges.

