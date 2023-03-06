A 33-year-old man from Leominster has been arrested, accused of trying to open an emergency exit door and trying to stab a flight attendant while on board a United Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Boston over the weekend, officials announced.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts shared details on this incident in a statement on Monday.

Officials said the incident happened aboard a plane on Sunday. Officials said the flight crew received an alarm roughly 45 minutes before landing, alerting them that a side door had been disarmed.

“Upon inspection, a flight attendant found that the door’s locking handle had been moved out of the fully locked position – approximately a quarter of the way towards the unlocked position – and that the emergency slide arming lever had been moved to the ‘disarmed’ position,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Officials said a fellow flight attendant said she saw Francisco Severo Torres, 33, near the door, saying he believed Torres tampered with it.

When confronted about the incident, officials said Torres “allegedly responded by asking if there were cameras showing that he had done so.”

Officials said a flight attendant told the plane’s captain “that they believed Torres posed a threat to the aircraft and that the captain needed to land the aircraft as soon as possible.”

Officials said Torres soon got out of his seat, allegedly thrusting toward a flight attendant with a broken metal spoon.

Officials said Torres hit the flight attendant in the “neck area” three times before passengers tackled and restrained him with help from the flight crew.

Torres was arrested Sunday evening at Logan International Airport and detained pending a subsequent hearing following an initial court appearance on Monday.

He has been charged with one count of interference and attempted interference with flight crew members and attendants using a dangerous weapon.

This incident on Sunday was one of two impacting United flights in recent days. Just hours after this incident, two United planes made contact on the tarmac on Monday.